AMN / WEB DESK

In Saudi Arabia, at least 20 Umrah pilgrims were killed and 29 others injured yesterday when a bus overturned.

According to Saudi media, the accident occurred as a result of a brake failure and took place on a road linking Asir province and the city of Abha. The victims were on their way to Mecca to perform Umrah.

The deceased and the injured have reportedly been transferred to nearby hospitals