20 killed, 61 injured after cash-in-transit van collides with bus in South Africa

WEB DESK

20 people in South Africa were tragically killed and 61 injured in an accident, where a cash-in-transit van lost control and collided head-on with an oncoming bus on road N1- 29 Mashovhela, towards Musina in Vhembe District. The Limpopo province transport department today said that the accident occurred when a cash transport truck lost control and crashed head-on with a bus going in the opposite direction on Monday. The officials said that 10 of the injured were in serious condition and were transported to the hospital.

A spokesperson for the department told that the cause of the accident is under investigation, but claimed that heavy rain has been drenching the area. Police divers are searching the river that runs along the highway for people who might have been swept away.