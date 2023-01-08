2 terrorists killed in Balakote sector of Poonch, Indian Army launches search operations

AMN

Following the gunning down of two infiltrators/ terrorists in Balakote sector of Poonch district on Sunday, Indian Army launched massive search operations in the area to rule out the presence of more infiltrators. The search operations by alert Indian army troops led to recovery of weapons, magazines, ammunition and other war-like stores. The Army recovered one AK 47 Rifle with two magazines and 21 rounds, one modified AK 56 Rifle, One Chinese Pistol with one magazine and five rounds, two Chinese hand grenades and two high explosive IEDs and a mobile phone till now. Search operation is still continuing.

Meanwhile, according to the Defence Spokesperson, the operations to nab terrorists involved in the Dhangri attack continue by the Indian Army along with other Security Forces operating in the region particularly in Rajouri and Poonch Districts.