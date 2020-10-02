2 soldiers killed, 5 injured in Pakistan firing along LoC in J&K

AGENCIES
Two soldiers killed and 4 injured in unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir, Kupwara on Friday.
Srinagar-based Defence spokesperson Colonel Rajesh Kalia said that Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation along the LoC in Naugam sector Thursday morning by firing mortars and other weapons.
He said two soldiers attained martyrdom and four sustained injuries in the firing from across the border. The injured personnel were evacuated from the spot while a befitting response was given to the Pakistani firing.