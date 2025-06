AMN

In the United States, two Indian-Americans, Sanjay Singhal and Sukh Kaur, have won city council runoff elections in Texas. In Sugar Land’s District 2, Sanjay Singhal registered a decisive victory over his nearest rival, Nasir Hussain. Singhal is a retired energy executive and a graduate of IIT Delhi. Moreover, Carol McCutcheon has been elected as Mayor of Sugar Land, a region with a large Indian-origin population.