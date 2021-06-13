Foreign investors pump in Rs. 8,000 crore into India equity markets
Covid-19 vaccine trial among children of 12 to 18 yrs of age group begins in Nagpur
SW Monsoon advances into NE, South, West states
Central team leaves for West Bengal to review damage caused by cyclone Yaas
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     13 Jun 2021 03:02:25      انڈین آواز

2 Cops killed as militants fire at joint team of CRPF, police in J-K

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AGENCIES / Srinagar

Two policemen and 2 civilians were killed and at least 7 others injured on Saturday when militants opened fire targeting security forces in Sopore town of Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Police blamed the Lashkar-e-Toiba for the attack

Militants fired upon a joint party of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and police near Main Chowk Sopore in north Kashmir district around noon, they said.

The officials said in the firing, two police personnel whom Jammu and Kashmir’s Director General of Police Dilbag Singh later identified as constables Waseem and Showkat, and two civilians were killed.

Seven others—four policemen and two civilians—were injured in the attack, Dilbag Singh said on the sidelines of a wreath-laying ceremony for the two slain police constables. He said it was a Sopore police station team on Covid-19 duty that came under attack.

Even as they mounted a retaliation, four police personnel and three civilians were injured, the DGP said.

Constables Waseem and Showkat succumbed to injuries later, while Sub-Inspector Mukesh Kumar and SPO Danish are undergoing treatment, and their condition is stated to be stable, he said.

Two of the three civilians injured in the attack died too, the police chief said.

He said initial indicators have led to the identification of the outfit, and a follow-up on that is on.

“The forces have launched an operation in the area, and we are hopeful that we will soon bring to justice the perpetrators of the crime… As per our information, LeT is involved in it, and we have almost identified the militants in the attack, but we will not share their details yet,” the DGP said.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

No Sports ministry delegation for the Tokyo Olympics

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The Sports ministry on Friday announced that it will not send any official de ...

Champion Boxer N.Dingko Singh is no more

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Asian Games Champion boxer Ngangom Dingko Singh is no more. The 42-year old w ...

Hockey: Winning start crucial at the Olympics, says striker Ramandeep Singh

Photo: Asian Hockey Federation Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Ace hockey striker Ramandeep Singh feels th ...

خبرنامہ

لکشدیپ: کہیں پر نگاہیں کہیں پر نشانہ

عابد انور اترپردیش کے انتخاب کی تاریخ جوں جوں قریب آرہی ہے ...

کیا مسلم اکثریتی خوبصورت جزیرہ ”لکشدیپ“ نشانہ پر ہے؟

ڈاکٹر محمد نجیب قاسمی سنبھلی لکشدیپ بحیرہ عرب میں واقع 36 ج ...

لکشدیپ میں بی جے پی زہریلے بیج بورہی ہے۔ آئی یو ایم ایل

نئی دہلی۔ (پریس ریلیز)۔ انڈین یونین مسلم لیگ کے قومی آرگنائزن ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

By Andalib Akhter A farmer from Kota, Rajasthan has developed an innovative mango variety called ‘Sadabah ...

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

MEDIA

PEC lauds India for corona compensation to scribes ﻿

by Thakuria Navajyoti Press Emblem Campaign, the Switzerland-based international media rights and safety bo ...

Delhi CM inaugurates vaccination facility for journalists

AMN Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today inaugurated free of cost walk-in vaccination facility for jo ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz