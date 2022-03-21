FreeCurrencyRates.com

2 booked in UP for offensive post on PM Modi, CM Yogi

The UP police have booked two persons, including a journalist, for making a video containing objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Etawah.

The video went viral on social media on Sunday. An FIR has been lodged at Chaubiya police station against the two persons under the IT Act.

During investigation, the police identified the man who posted the video.

Chaubia SHO Ankush Kumar Raghav said: “One Ankush Yadav, a resident of Bhadamai village, had posted the video on social media, in which he was found using abusive language against the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister.”

A case had been registered against Yadav and the unidentified journalist who is seen asking questions to Yadav in the video, the SHO added.

They were trying to identify the journalist, he said.

“In the video, Yadav was repeatedly provoked by the journalist. A case has been registered against Yadav and the unidentified journalist under the IT Act,” the SHO said.

