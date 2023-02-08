1st Tourism Working Group Meeting under India’s G-20 Presidency officially begins in Gujarat

Dhordo, Gujarat

The first Tourism Working Group Meeting officially kicked off at Dhordo in Gujarat today in the presence of Union Minister for fisheries Parsottam Rupala, Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy, and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. Addressing the delegates, the Union Minister Parsottam Rupala said India’s G-20 presidency marks the beginning of Amrit kal, a journey towards holistic, inclusive and prosperous India.

Mr. Rupala said, India offers a wide cultural and topographic diversity, world class tourist attractions and unique tourist experience of eco tourism, green tourism, green and agri tourism among others. He said the tourism industry which was severely hit by COVID 19 pandemic is recovering in the country. Mr Rupala highlighted India’s prioritise as part of G-20 presidency, to achieve inclusive growth, sustainable human led development and climate finance.

Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy called tourism as an effective tool to achieve sustainable development goals of 2030. The Minister said, nearly 6.9 million tourists have arrived in India from abroad in 2022 post COVID pandemic. He said the four fold rise in the tourist arrivals to India indicates the success of India’s efforts to achieve resilient growth in tourism. The minister listed out a series of initiatives taken by the government such as National tourism mission, tourism promotion strategy, National Integration Database and Yuva tourism clubs for the development of tourism industry and improvement of tourist experience in India. Mr Reddy said the government is nurturing young ambassadors through Yuva tourism clubs for the promotion of tourism industry in the country.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said new tourism policy focuses on tourism development in the state with environment prosperity. He said several provisions have been made in this year’s Amrit budget for the development of tourism potential of the country. Mr Patel also shared the journey of the transformation of Kutch into a vibrant tourist place after the earthquake.

More than hundred delegates from G-20 nations, invited countries and international organizations are taking part in the meet. The inaugural session will be followed by working group sessions where the delegates will deliberate upon five key issues such as promoting Green Tourism, harnessing Digitalization and empowring youths with Skills. This is the second among the 15 meeting being held in Gujarat as part of G-20.