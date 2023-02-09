1st Tourism Working Group meeting: International delegates to participate in Yoga session at White Desert

AMN

As part of the first Tourism Working Group meeting being held at Dhordo, the international delegates and representatives will participate in Yoga session at White Desert. The delegates will be visit the UNESCO world heritage site of the Harappan civilization Dholavora where they will be taken to an archaeological tour of the ancient Indus valley civilization site.

On the sidelines of the first Tourism Working Group meeting , a special session will also be held on the Promotion of Archaeological Tourism in the evening. Secretary of Ministry of Tourism, Arvind Singh and representatives from various international organizations like UNESCO will participate in the session.