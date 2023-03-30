इंडियन आवाज़     30 Mar 2023 06:11:19      انڈین آواز
1st priority of government is to provide quality medicines at affordable prices to all citizens: Mansukh Mandaviya

AMN

Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya today said that the first priority of the government is to provide quality medicines at affordable prices to all the citizens that is why government has opened Jan Aushadhi Kendra’s all over the country. Union Minister is on two days visit of Uttarakhand. He was interacting with media during his visit to Pradhanmantri Jan Aushadhi Kendra at Jakhan in Dehradun and inspected the medicines available in the Kendra.

The Minister also interacted with health workers and beneficiaries on this occasion. Interacting with the media, Union Minister said, the Jan Aushadhi Kendras have provided much relief to the common man. Appreciating the Prime Minister for taking this initiative he said, today the costliest medicines for treatment of cancer and other diseases are available on lowest cost. Dr Mandaviya said, now the rich or poor, every person can purchase medicines from these Kendras at affordable prices.

On Char Dham Yatra he said that the demands of the state government will be fulfilled. The state has demanded 500 crore rupees for the expansion and strengthening of health services on the roads leading to Char Dhams. Earlier he was received by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Dhan Singh Rawat at Jolly Grant Airport. Shri Mandaviya has left for Chamoli district where he will visit the Mallari village and see the progress of various development programmes in the vibrant village.

