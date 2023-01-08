1st ODI of 3-match series between India, Sri Lanka to be played in Guwahati on Tuesday

AMN/ WEB DESK

After the conclusion of the three-match T20 series, India and Sri Lanka will now shift their focus to ODI cricket. The three-match ODI series will begin from Tuesday. The first match will be played in Guwahati, and the next two matches will take place in Kolkata and Thiruvananthapuram on January 12 and 15. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, who missed India’s last two bilateral series, will return to lead the team.

Jasprit Bumrah has also been included in the ODI squad. Bumrah was out of cricketing action since September 2022 due to a back injury.



India last played an ODI series against Sri Lanka in July 2021.