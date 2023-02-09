G20 Environment and Climate Change Working group meeting deliberates on issue of forest fires

AMN

The first G20 Environment and Climate Change Working group meeting that began in Bengaluru today deliberated on issues of forest fire and restoration of land affected by mining. The Director General of Forest in the ministry of Environment, Forest and climate Change C P Goyal informed that the meeting today was very informative when the best practices in Forest conservation was shared by member countries. Today’s meeting deliberated on critical areas of restoring mining areas and Forest areas affected by fire. During the meeting India will share it’s experience in the bio diversity restoration measures. Project Tiger, grassland ecosystem restoration and species restoration. The delegation will be taken to Bannerghatta National park, agro forestry and ecosystem tourism projects.

Over 142 delegates from G20 countries and 19 member countries and the European Union, 25 from 10 guest countries and 21 representatives of international organisations are taking part in the meet and hold global discourse on critical issues of Environment conservation and protecting our ecosystem.