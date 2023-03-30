1st G20 Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group meeting begins at Gandhinagar

The First G20 Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group meeting under India’s G20 Presidency has begun today at Gandhinagar in Gujarat Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Dr P K Mishra and Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan inaugurated the meeting.



Around 100 delegates from the G20 member countries, invitee countries and from nine International organisations are participating in the three day event. Five priority areas have been identified for the meeting which include early warning for all , resilient infrastructure and improving National system for financing Disaster Risk Reduction.



The occasion serves as a resounding call to action for the global community to come together and pave the path towards a future which is fortified against the devastation caused by disaster. The event also provides an opportunity to the delegates to get a glimpse of cultural heritage of Gujarat.