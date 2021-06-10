1st edition of 2-day Arab-India Energy Forum concludes

AMN/ WEB DESK

The first edition of the two day Arab-India Energy Forum which was held in a virtual format concluded today. The Forum was held under the co-chairship of India and Morocco. The event was in implementation of the Executive Programme of the Arab-India Cooperation Forum and the decision of the third meeting of the Senior Officials of India and the League of Arab States held virtually in January this year. The inaugural session of the Forum was addressed by Power Minister R. K. Singh.

The Forum witnessed exchange of knowledge, expertise and best practices in the fields of energy efficiency programmes for different economic sectors. There was also discussion on respective national regulatory policies governing these sectors, investment opportunities as well as Research and Development and training collaboration possibilities. The experts noted that even as India and several League of Arab States member states strived to transition towards clean and green energy economies, their reliance on hydrocarbons will likely continue in the near future.