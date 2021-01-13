1st consignment of about 94,000 doses of Covishield vaccine reaches Bhopal airport in MP

AMN
The first consignment of about 94,000 doses of the Covishield vaccine reached the Bhopal airport in Madhya Pradesh today. The first batch of the vaccine doses arrived at the Raja Bhoj Airport in a scheduled flight from Mumbai today. State Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang inspected the State Vaccine Store at Kilol Park, Bhopal.
Mr. Sarang informed that 94 thousand vaccines have come to Bhopal which are being sent to 8 districts of the division Bhopal, Betul, Harda, Hoshangabad, Raisen, Rajgarh, Sehore and Vidisha.
The vaccine will also be available to Gwalior on Thursday. More than 5 lakh 6 thousand vaccines are being received in the first phase.