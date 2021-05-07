19th IFFLA unveils line-up accessible to audiences in India

By Utpal Borpujari/ New Delhi

In what can be described as an effort to spread some positive cheer among people of India as the country fights the Covid19 pandemic, the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles (IFFLA) has decided to make available a selection of 24 films to Indian viewers thorugh an “India Pass”.

For the price of Rs. 150 ($2), the Pass will give access to 24 films from IFFLA’s this year’s lineup, including six features and 18 short films, the festival has announced. The pass will be available via the festival website.

Among the films available in India will be much-acclaimed Malayalam film “Biriyaani”, the documentary “A Rifle and a Bag” and the Hindi indie feature “Aise Hee (Just Like That)”.

Three features – “Bridge”, “The Tenant”, and “Vanaja” – and one short film titled “Kanya” will also be available for viewers in India as part of a special programme curated by noted festival curator Uma da Cunha, IFFLA said in a statement.

Among the short films under the package are National Award winning “Custody”, the Nagaland-set drama “Angh” which had won a prize at Clermont-Ferrand 2021, the Cannes Cinefondation Grand Prix winner “Catdog”, the Oscar-nominated “Bittu”, the powerful animated “Wade”, “Letter From Your Far-Off Country”, “Annual Day”, “The Song We Sang”, and “For Each Other”. In addition, the viewers will also get access to two panel discussions.