AMN

A 1989-batch Indian Civil Accounts Service (ICAS) officer S.S. Dubey took charge as the Controller General of Accounts, CGA, in New Delhi today. Mr. Dubey is the 28th CGA, of Government of India. Mr. Dubey is appointed by the Government of India as the CGA with effect from today. Prior to taking charge as the CGA, he was Additional Controller of Accounts, Public Financial Management System.