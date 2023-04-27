इंडियन आवाज़     27 Apr 2023 10:24:45      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

195 LMT of wheat procured during ongoing Rabi Marketing Season: Government

Leave a comment
Published On: By

By Sudhir Kumar

The Government today said 195 Lakh Metric Tonnes (LMT) of wheat have been procured so far during the ongoing Rabi Marketing Season (RMS), surpassing procurement done in 2022-23. This has largely benefited the farmers. In RMS 2022-23, the procurement was 188 LMT.

MSP outflow of about 41 thousand 148 crore has already been made to about 14.96 lakh farmers during the ongoing wheat procurement operations. Major contribution in the procurement has come from three wheat-procuring States of Punjab, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh.

One of the major factors, contributing to the progressive procurement this year, is the grant of relaxation by the Government in quality specifications of wheat being procured, in view of untimely rains leading to lustre loss. This will reduce the hardship of farmers and check any distressed sales.

The Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ministry said, rice procurement is also progressing smoothly. A quantity of 354 LMT of rice has been procured till now.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

چھتیس گڑھ : ماؤنوازوں کے حملے میں دس پولیس اہلکاروں ہلاک ہوئے ہیں

FILE PIC چھتیس گڑھ کے دانتے واڑا ضلعے میں ماؤنوازوں کے ایک حملے ...

ایک ہزار 570 کروڑ روپے کی لاگت سے 157 نئے سرکاری نرسنگ کالجوں کے قیام کو منظوری دی ہے

@PIB_India مرکزی حکومت نے ملک میں موجودہ میڈیکل کالجوں کے قرب و ...

بھارت کا ہدف یہ ہے کہ سب کے لیے حفظان صحت قابل رسائی اور مناسب قیمت پر دستیاب ہو : وزیراعظم

@narendramodi وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے زور دے کر کہا ہے کہ بھارت کا ...

MARQUEE

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

says Indian family concept involves biological man and woman AMN / WEB DESK The Government of India ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

MEDIA

Government to prepare SOPs for safety and security of Journalists after Atiq murder

AMN/ WEB DESK The Union Government has decided to prepare a Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) for the saf ...

ED files case against BBC for suspected irregularities in foreign funding

WEB DESK The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today registered a case against the British Broadcasting Corporat ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO launches PSLV-C55 mission carrying two Singaporean satellites

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Space Research Organisations (ISRO) successfully launched the Polar Satellite Launch ...

Harmful content like betting, wagering will not be permitted on internet: Govt

Staff Writer Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, under amended IT rul ...

@Powered By: Logicsart