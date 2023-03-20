19 officers of Indian armed forces reach Sri Lanka for week-long strategic study tour

AMN

Nineteen officers from the three services of the Indian armed forces have reached Sri Lanka today. The delegation arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport in Colombo today. The Officers are on a week-long strategic study tour under the 46th Higher Air Command Course.

The delegation consists of selected officers under training for Senior Command and Staff Appointments from the three services. During the visit, the Officers are scheduled to visit and interact with Sri Lankan Naval Command, Coast Guard and Air Force. The visit serves as an opportunity to further strengthen India’s defence partnership with Sri Lanka.