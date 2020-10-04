18 people killed in China road mishap

AMN/ WEB DESK

18 people were killed and one injured in a road accident in northeast China’s Jilin Province today. According to local authorities, the accident occurred Sunday morning in Shiqiao Village in Jilin’s Fuyu city.

The city’s public security bureau said, a minivan crashed into the rear of a four-wheel tractor and then with a car running in the opposite direction.

An investigation into the cause of the accident is underway.

The incident today comes after a scenic spot in Taiyuan, North China’s Shanxi Province, had been ordered to close entirely after a section of the spot caught fire on Thursday, killing 13 people and injuring 15.