17 killed in lightning strikes in different parts of Bihar

AMN / Patna

At least 17 people died and 06 people were injured by lightning in different parts of Bihar state. A maximum of 5 people including three children were killed in Gaya while 12 people lost their lives in Bhojpur, Aurangabad, Jehanabad, Kaimur and Rohtash districts.

Expressing grief over the tragedy, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced an ex gratia of four lakh rupees to the next of kin of those who died. Mr. Kumar appealed to people to take precautions and remain alert during lightning.