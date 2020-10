WEB DESK

At least 17 people died Saturday when a train collided with a bus in Thailand. The tour bus with 65 passengers on board was crossing a railway track when it was smashed by a train.

The accident took place in Chacheongsao about 80 kilometers east of Bangkok.

Prathueng Yookassem, the district chief officer, informed at least 17 people died and 30 were injured. He said due to rain driver did not see the train.