16th edition of Jaipur Literature Festival begins in Jaipur

AMN

The 16th edition of the Jaipur Literature Festival began this morning in Jaipur. The festival was declared open with the performance of classical singer Sushma Som and Nathu Lal Solanki from Pushkar. 20 Indian and 14 international languages are being represented in the 5 day festival. More than 250 speakers from the field of Art, literature, and culture across the world are participating in the festival.

Several writers, thinkers, politicians, business leaders, sports people, and entertainers are participating in the different sessions of the festival, who will discuss diversified issues. This year’s themes of the festival include the climate crisis, G20, economics, geopolitics, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Indo-China relations, agriculture, health, and energy.