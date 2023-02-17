16th edition of IITF: Various SAARC countries exhibiting products at event

WEB DESK

The 16th edition of the International Industrial Trade Fair and Cottage Industry Festival of Nepal is seeing thousands of footfalls on a daily basis at Bhrikutimandap in Kathmandu. The five-day fair has been organised by the Federation of Nepali Cottage and Small-Scale Industries in association with the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Supplies of Nepal. It was inaugurated by Prime Minister of Nepal Pushpa Kamal Dahal on 14th of this month. It will conclude tomorrow. The main aim of the exhibition is to promote local industries and the consumption of domestic products.

Nepal has huge potential of promoting Himalayan agricultural produce to international market, which was exhibited in the festival. A report from our Special correspondent.

As many as 183 cottage industries from Nepal and other SAARC countries are exhibiting their products at the five-day fair. Stalls held by Bangladeshi traders showcasing Dhaka Jamdani Sarees had many buyers. Local handloom weaving and rug manufacturing was demonstrated for public awareness about the labour-intensive handloom work. Handbags, backpacks, caps, purses and other hemp-based items were popular at the fair. According to the President of Hemp Association of Nepal, people recognise Hemp more for its medicinal value than the bast fibre. Nepal with good hemp production from its forest can be a good supplier of raw hemp fibre to the international market.

The Festival exhibited handicrafts, medicinal herbs, and indigenous tools and utensils made by the Raute community. Craftsmen making art pieces from wheat straw for the last three decades have attracted a large number of buyers. Woodcraft, sweet oranges, local lemons, king oyster mushrooms and Nepali Dhaka clothes were all attracting domestic consumers.