16 Indian Army personnel killed in road accident; President, V-P, PM express grief

Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

Sixteen 16 Indian Army personnel have lost their lives in a road accident involving an Army Truck at Zema, North Sikkim today.

According to the Army informed in a press release the ill-fated vehicle was part of a three-vehicle convoy that had moved from Chatten in the morning towards Thangu. En route at Zema, the vehicle skidded down a steep slope while negotiating a sharp turn.

A rescue mission was immediately launched, and four injured soldiers have been air evacuated. However, three Junior Commissioned Officers and 13 soldiers succumbed to the injuries sustained in the accident.

Meanwhile, Prez Murmu, Vice President, PM Modi, and Defence Minister express grief over death of personnel killed in Sikkim.

President Droupadi Murmu has expressed grief over the loss of lives of soldiers of Indian Army in a road accident in Sikkim. The President expressed her heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar also conveyed his condolences to bereaved families of army personnel. In a message, Vice President expressed his deep grief over the incident. He also prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his grief over the loss of lives of army personnel in a road mishap in Sikkim. The Prime Minister conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families. In a message, he also wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in a tweet expressed his condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

