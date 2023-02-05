इंडियन आवाज़     05 Feb 2023 08:54:59      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

15th meeting of Standing Committee of Central Zonal Council takes place at Dehradun

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

The 15th meeting of the Standing Committee of the Central Zonal Council was held yesterday, February 4, in Dehradun. The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Uttarakhand Chief Secretary S.S. Sandhu.

Officers from Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh attended the meeting. In the meeting, discussions were held on implementing the best practices. Apart from this, emphasis was laid on promoting local products more and more in the States of the Central Zonal Council and including local products under the mid-day meal.

The discussion was held on providing banking facilities within a radius of five kilometres in remote villages. Along with this, emphasis was also laid on increasing mobile connectivity through the projects of Bharat Net. Issues of national importance were also discussed in detail in the meeting.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

امریکا نے مشتبہ چینی جاسوس غبارہ مار گرایا

WEB DESK امریکی فوج کے ایک لڑاکا طیارے نے ہفتے کے روز جنوبی ک ...

پاکستان کے سابق صدر جنرل (ر) پرویز مشرف انتقال کرگئے

پاکستان کے سابق صدرِ پاکستان جنرل (ر) پرویز مشرف طویل علالت ک ...

 ترکی کے انتخابات: کون مارے گا بازی Turkey Elections

، انقرہ سے افتخار گیلانی ترکیہ میں صدارتی اور پارلیمانی ان ...

MARQUEE

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

AMN / WEB DESK A large number of tourists are thronging Bhadarwah jai Valley in Jammu and Kashmir to welcom ...

MEDIA

Journalist Siddiqui Kappan Released From Jail After 28 Months

NEW DELHI / Lucknow: Journalist from Kerala Siddique Kappan released from Lucknow jail Thursday after bein ...

Govt establishes 3 Grievance Appellate Committees based on amended IT Rules 2021

AMN / WEB DESK The Centre today established three Grievance Appellate Committees (GAC) based on the recentl ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Quad Senior Cyber Group of Australia, India, Japan & US reaffirms commitment to advance free & open Indo-Pacific

The Quad Senior Cyber Group of Australia, India, Japan and the United States have reaffirmed their commitment ...

Science, technology, innovation will be the basis of country’s economy: Dr. Jitendra Singh

8th India International Science Festival Bhopal AAMN / BHOPAL Union Minister of State for Science an ...

@Powered By: Logicsart