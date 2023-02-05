15th meeting of Standing Committee of Central Zonal Council takes place at Dehradun

AMN

The 15th meeting of the Standing Committee of the Central Zonal Council was held yesterday, February 4, in Dehradun. The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Uttarakhand Chief Secretary S.S. Sandhu.

Officers from Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh attended the meeting. In the meeting, discussions were held on implementing the best practices. Apart from this, emphasis was laid on promoting local products more and more in the States of the Central Zonal Council and including local products under the mid-day meal.

The discussion was held on providing banking facilities within a radius of five kilometres in remote villages. Along with this, emphasis was also laid on increasing mobile connectivity through the projects of Bharat Net. Issues of national importance were also discussed in detail in the meeting.