15th Asian Airgun Championship: India’s Tally of winning gold medals in air pistol events reaches 17

India has won four more Gold medals in air pistol events to take their gold tally to 17 in the 15th Asian Airgun Championship at Daegu in Korea.

Shiva Narwal won the men’s 10m air pistol, while Sagar Dangi picked up the junior men’s gold. Shiva got the better of experienced Korean Park Daehun in the men’s air pistol final, taking him down 17-13 in a close contest. He also had the Korean’s number in the ranking round where he topped with 253.7. Park was second with 250.2. In addition, both the men’s and women’s youth teams also won their respective competitions to make it another successful day for India.

India’s Vijayveer Sidhu also picked up a bronze in the event, after he finished the ranking round in third place with 248.0.

In the junior men’s air pistol, it was a 1-2 finish for India, as Sagar Dangi overcame Samrat Rana 17-13 to claim gold.

India’s third gold came in the men’ 10m air pistol Youth event, when the trio of Sandeep Bishnoi, Sahil and Amit Sharma beat a Korean team 16-8 in the gold medal clash.

The fourth and final gold of the day came in the women’s 10m air pistol youth event where Kanishka Dagar, Yashsavi Joshi and Harnavdeep Kaur defeated yet another Korean team 16-10 in the final match.

