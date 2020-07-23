Oxford University COVID-19 vaccine early trial shows positive result
Saudi King Salman admitted to hospital for medical checkups
Number of confirmed Coronavirus cases worldwide surpasses 14.2 Mn
Ist batch of IAF Rafale likely to arrive in India by July end
Bihar flood situation grim even as more rain forecast
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     23 Jul 2020 02:42:32      انڈین آواز

1500 schools in Gujarat to discontinue online education

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / AHMEDABAD

As many as 1500 self-financed schools in Gujarat have decided to discontinue online education from today. The decision came after the Education Department issued a notification which restricted self-financed schools from charging fees from the parents until the schools reopen.

The notification directed self-financed schools not to collect tuition fees from students as long as they remain shut due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It said, no school shall expel students of Class 1 to 8 for not depositing tuition fees during this period as per the order of the Gujarat High Court.

Meanwhile, the Self-Finance School Management Federation said, the school management is finding it difficult to pay salaries of teachers and non-teaching staff without charging fees from parents.

A Public Interest Litigation has already been filed in the Gujarat High Court seeking a direction to private schools not to charge fees other than tuition fees and not increase fees for the 2020-21 academic session. The said notification was issued after Gujarat High Court directed the State Government to work out some modalities with private schools regarding fees.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

India has good chance to win Hockey Medal at the Olympics: Vasudevan Baskaran

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi It has been 40 years since India won Hockey Gold in the Olympic. Vasudevan Ba ...

Football: Ace striker Sunil Chhetri urges Indian Women’s Team to prepare for AFC Asian Cup

File photo Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Men's team Captain Sunil Chhetri on Tuesday exhorted the Indian ...

Ad

خبرنامہ

جناح کے دو قومی نظریے کے سخت مخالف تھے عبدالقیوم انصاری

ولادت : یکم جولائی 1905ء ۔ وفات : 18 جنوری 1973ئ مجاہدآزادی عبدال ...

کووڈ-19 کے وبائی دورمیں اردو میڈیا کا صحت مند کردار

قومی اردو کونسل کے زیر اہتمام’وبائی دور میں اردو میڈیا کا کر ...

خواجہ کی شان میں گستاخی : شرم تم کو مگر نہیں آتی

!خواجہ کی شان میں گستاخی تم کو بربادی تک نہ پہنچا دے مولانا ...

TECH AWAAZ

UAE makes history, launches first space mission to Mars from Japan

WEB DESK UAE’s historic journey to Mars has been successfully started from the Tanegashima Space Center i ...

India’s first travel and wildlife based App ‘The Spherical’ launched

Staff Reporter To keep the people updated with the interesting and latest wildlife news and events and step ...

MARQUEE

India’s first travel and wildlife based App ‘The Spherical’ launched

India’s first travel and wildlife based App ‘The Spherical’ launched

Staff Reporter To keep the people updated with the interesting and latest wildlife news and events and step ...

J&K govt issues guidelines for arrival of tourists; Tourism sector to open in phased manner

J&K govt issues guidelines for arrival of tourists; Tourism sector to open in phased manner

WEB DESK The Jammu and Kashmir government has issued guidelines for arrival of tourists in the union territ ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!