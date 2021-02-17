15 states successfully complete Ease of Doing Business reforms

AMN / NEW DELHI
With three more states – Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand completing Ease of Doing Business reforms, the number of states successfully completing the Ease of Doing Business reforms has gone up to 15.
Finance Ministry has said that on receipt of recommendation from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, the Department of Expenditure has granted permission to these three states to raise additional financial resources of nine thousand 905 crore rupees through Open Market Borrowings.
The Ministry said, earlier, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Telangana had also reported completion of this reform. On completion of reforms facilitating ease of doing business, these 15 states have been granted additional borrowing permission of over 38 thousand crore rupees.
The Ease of Doing Business is an important indicator of the investment friendly business climate in the country. The Ministry said, improvements in the Ease of Doing Business reforms will enable faster future growth of the state economy.