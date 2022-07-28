FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     29 Jul 2022 04:56:26      انڈین آواز

15 soldiers, 3 civilians killed in Mali

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

15 soldiers and three civilians were killed in two coordinated attacks by Islamists in southwest part of the country yesterday.

According to a statement issued by the Army, three military bases were targeted in these coordinated attacks. The assault on a military camp in Sonkolo killed six soldiers and wounded 25 others, five of them seriously.

In an early morning attack on a camp in Kalumba, nine soldiers and three civilians died. Another military base in the central town of Mopti was also struck. There were no reported casualties. Mali’s armed forces claimed that 48 militants were also killed in Sonkolo.
Local media reports that this was the third attack in a week after al-Qaeda-linked militants set off two car bombs targeting Mali’s main military base outside the capital, Bamako, on Friday, a day after a series of insurgent attacks. The unstable Sahel state has long been a target of militants linked to al-Qaeda and Islamic State who have repeatedly raided bases across the country.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Chess Olympiad in Chennai going to be very exciting: Judit Polgar

Harpal Singh Bedi / Chennai Impressed with the interest and passion for chess in India, Hungarian Grandmast ...

Six Indian teams at 44th Chess Olympiad

Harpal Singh Bedi / Chennai Six Indian teams, a good mix of 30 experienced elite players, dashing debutants ...

 CWG Women Hockey: India starts overwhelming favourite against Ghana 

Harpal Singh Bedi India, ranked 9th , start overwhelmingly favourite as they take on lowly Ghana in their o ...

خبرنامہ

کشمیر میں شری امرناتھ شرائن میں بادل پھٹنے کے بعد کئی ایجنسیاں تلاش اور بچاو میں مصروف

ٹینٹ اور خیمے پانی کے ریلے میں بہہ گئے| ۔15یاتریوں کی لاشیں بر ...

جاپان کے سابق وزیر اعظم آبے شِنزو کو گولی مار دی گئی، حالت انتہائی تشویشناک

جاپان کے سابق وزیر اعظم آبے شِنزو مغربی جاپان کے نارا پریفیک ...


بی جے پی رہنما کے خلاف اشتعال انگیز بیان پر اجمیر درگاہ کے خادم گرفتار

پیغمبر اسلام کی توہین کی مرتکب بی جے پی کی رہنما نوپر شرما کے ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

AMN Indian Railways has introduced separate seats for newly-born children in trains. The facility has been ...

@Powered By: Logicsart