15 people die as truck overturns in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district

In Maharashtra, 15 persons including 2 children and 6 women died in an accident when a truck carrying fruits overturned in Yaval Taluka of Jalgaon district last night. Another 6 persons are admitted to the government hospital out of which 3 have serious injuries. Many of them were labourers.
All were residents of a village in Jalgaon. Late night, their truck loaded fruits from neighbouring Dhule district for Raver in Jalgaon district. A driver lost the control and vehicle overturned around 12.30 am.
President Ram Nath Kovind has expressed deep condolences on the death of people due to an accident of a truck carrying labourers, women and children near Jalgaon in Maharashtra. He prayed for the early recovery of the injured.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his condolence on the death of people in a truck accident in Jalgaon, Maharashtra. He also prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured in the incident.