15 killed in volcano eruption in D R Congo

AMN/ WEB DESK

A volcano, Mount Nyiragongo erupted on Saturday in the Democratic Republic of Congo, spewing out a river of lava that stopped short of Goma, a city of two million. At least 15 deaths have been confirmed, but the number is likely to rise as officials reach the hardest-hit areas.

More than 170 children are feared to be missing and 150 others had been separated from their families, according to Unicef, which said centres would be set up to help unaccompanied minors. The lava halted near Buhene district, on the outskirts of Goma, burying hundreds of houses and even large buildings. Reconstruction efforts are likely to take months.