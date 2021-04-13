15 Days strict restrictions imposed in Maharashtra, CM says he will not term it lockdown

India fast-tracks emergency approvals for foreign COVID19 vaccines
As COVID-19 cases continue to surge, Maharashtra government today imposed a 15-day strict restrictions across the state to “break the chain.”

“We are imposing strict restrictions which will come into effect from 8 pm tomorrow. Section 144 to be imposed in the entire state from tomorrow. I will not term this as lockdown”, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray said while addressing the people of state.

“I am requesting the PM to send the air force to dispatch oxygen tanks to Maharashtra”: CM Uddhav Thackeray.

Prohibitory orders will be imposed across the state starting 8 pm tomorrow, an official order of the Maharashtra government said.

Essential services will be exempted from the restrictions and there will be no curbs on their movement, it said.

A decision will be taken on whether domestic helps, drivers and attendants can be included in the essential service category “depending on local conditions”, the official order said.

The following will be considered a part of essential services during the 15-day restriction period in Maharashtra:

Hospitals, diagnostic centres, clinics, vaccinations, medical insurance offices, pharmacies, pharmaceutical companies, other medical and health services including supporting manufacturing and distribution units along with the dealers transport and supply chain. Manufacturing and distribution of vaccines, sanitisers, masks, medical equipment, their ancillaries, raw material units and support services

Veterinary services, animal care shelters and pet food shops
Groceries, vegetable shops, fruit vendors, dairies, bakeries, confectionaries
Cold storage and warehousing services
Public transport: airplanes, trains, taxis, autos and public buses
Services related to functioning of offices of Diplomats of various countries
Pre-monsoon activities by local authorities
All public services by local authorities
Reserve Bank of India (RBI and services designated by RBI as essential
All offices of SEBI-recognised market infrastructure institutions such as Stock Exchanges, depositiories, etc and other intermediaries registered with SEBI
Transport of good
Agricultural activities
Water supply services
Export-Import services
Accredited media
E-commerce (only for supply of essential goods and services)
Petrol pumps
All cargo services
ATMs
Postal Services

Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 60,212 cases of coronavirus – one of the highest single-day spikes in the country. The state has so far reported over 34 lakh cases with at least 58,245 deaths.

