14 police teams investigating Jahangirpuri violence: Police Commissioner

AMN / WEB DESK

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana today said, 14 police teams are investigating the Jahangirpuri violence case from different angles. He said, the investigation is in the initial phase. Speaking to reporters, Mr Asthana said, a total of 21 people were arrested and some others are on remand.

He said, four teams of forensics examined the spot today. Saying, as of now, three fire arms have been recovered, he said, a forensic examination will be done on the recovery. He said, restrictions in the Jahangirpuri area were imposed to create a sense of safety and the police deployment will be decreased after the situation gets better.

Mr Asthana said, an altercation between the two groups erupted, what was the altercation and why it happened, saying anything on this before concluding the investigation will not be right. Delhi Police is also scanning social media to curb misinformation.

DCP (North West) Usha Rangnani said, in order to maintain peace and tranquility in the area, Aman Committee Meeting was organised in Jahangirpuri Police Station earlier in the day. She said, all members were asked to appeal to their respective communities to maintain harmony and not to pay heed to rumours.