14 miners killed; 20 injured in mine collapse in Sudan

WEB DESK

In Sudan, at least, fourteen miners were killed and more than 20 injured in a mine collapse in the country’s Northern state, said a senior official in the state-owned Sudanese Mineral Resources Company. He informed that a portion of a mountainside collapsed near the al Jabal al Ahmar mine, located 70 kilometres from Wadi Halfa city, on Thursday, causing the major accident. According to Sudan News Agency, witnesses said that miners were digging for gold with heavy machinery, which caused the collapse.