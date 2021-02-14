14 killed in road accident at Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool

Prez Kovind, PM Modi express grief over loss of lives

AMN / WEB DESK

At least 14 people lost their lives in a road accident in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh early today when a lorry collided with a mini bus on the National Highway near Madapuram in Veldurthy Mandal.. Another two have been seriously injured.

The incident took place while the bus was traveling from Madanapalle in Chittoor district to Ajmer Dargah. The injured have been rushed to a nearby hospital. The dead included eight women, five men and a child. The mini-bus was carrying 18 passengers. early this morning. Another two have been seriously injured. A lorry collided with a minibus on the National Highway near Madapuram in Veldurthy Mandal.

The incident took place while the bus was traveling from Madanapalle in Chittoor district to Ajmer Dargah. The injured have been rushed to a nearby hospital. The dead included eight women, five men and a child. The mini-bus was carrying 18 passengers.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have expressed grief over the loss of lives in a road accident at Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh.

The President said the death of pilgrims, including women and a child is a heart-rending tragedy. Mr. Kovind conveyed his deep empathy for the bereaved families and wished speedy recovery of survivors.

The Vice President said, he is distressed to hear about the loss of lives in the accident. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, in this hour of sadness, his thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones. He hoped that the injured recover at the earliest.



CM announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to next of kin of those who lost their lives in Kurnool road accident

AMN

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the kin of persons who died in the Kurnool accident today. In the mishap, 14 people including a child died in the early hours today in Kurnool district. The accident took place near a village in Veldurti Mandal of Kurnool district.

According to the reports, the minibus which was carrying 18 people hit the road divider at a high speed and collided with the lorry coming from the opposite direction.

The police have been investigating what could be the exact reason for the accident – either the driver was sleepy or if there was a tyre burst.