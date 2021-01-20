14 died in road accident in West Bengal’s Dhupguri

AMN
Fourteen people lost their lives in a road accident in Dhupguri city of Jalpaiguri district in West Bengal. They included eight women and four children.
Police said, the mishap took place as a truck loaded with boulders overturned and fell over two cars, after hitting another car last night at Jaldhaka area. Seventeen more persons were admitted in three different hospitals.
Three cars, transporting a wedding party, were on the way towards Dhupguri from Churabari. Due to dense fog and reduced visibility, the first car hit the truck head on and overturned.
The truck driver lost control and collided with another two cars before overturning. The passengers were initially hit by the boulders that rolled off the truck.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed condolence over the tragic incident. She has asked State Ministers to visit the site and meet the family members of the victims.