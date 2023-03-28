1398 posts of SC & ST category lying vacant in Central Universities across country: Education Minister

The Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan on 27th March 2023, Monday said a total number of 1398 posts of Schedule Castes (SC) and Schedule Tribes (ST) category are lying vacant in the Central Universities across the country.



In a written reply in the Lok Sabha Mr. Pradahan said as on 1st February this year 878 posts of SCs and 520 posts of STs were vacant in the various Central Universities.



The Minister further said the ministry has directed all central universities to fill all the vacant posts reserved for these categories in a mission mode.