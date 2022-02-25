137 people including 10 soldiers killed, 316 injured so far in Russian attack: Ukrainian Prez Zelenskyy

AMN/ WEB DESK

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, 137 people, including 10 military officers, have been killed and 316 people were injured so far.

In a national address this morning, the Ukrainian President said, Russia’s strikes targeted both military and civilian sites. In both Ukrainian and Russian languages, he made appeals to Moscow for a ceasefire.

Ukraine’s military has published footage of what it says is a street gun battle between Ukrainian defenders in the north-eastern city of Sumy and Russian attackers.

Multiple explosions were heard in and around Ukraine’s capital in the early hours today according to media reports. Thousands of people spent their night deep underground, jamming Kyiv’s subway stations.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden said, Washington will intervene if Putin moves into NATO countries. The countries on NATO’s eastern flank, especially the Baltic states of Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia, all have received the first batches of US military troops and equipment.