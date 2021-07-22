13,327 kilometers of National Highways constructed in 2020-21: Gadkari

AMN
Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has said that his Ministry has constructed 13 thousand 327 kilometers of National Highways in 2020-21 which works out to about 37 kilometres per day. In a written reply in Lok Sabha today, Mr Gadkari said, the national and local level lockdowns and restrictions due to COVID-19 posed constraints to the movement and supply or availability of materials, machinery and labour and adversely affected the progress of works, leading to loss of working periods and loss of time.
He said, to mitigate this pandemic effect, the Ministry took initiatives under Atma Nirbhar Bharat and provided several COVID-19 relief measures to contractors or concessionaires or consultants including extension of time for three to nine months.