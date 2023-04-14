इंडियन आवाज़     14 Apr 2023 07:16:45      انڈین آواز
1,30,000 vials of indelible ink supplied to office of Chief Electoral Office in Bengaluru for use in Karnataka election

The 65 years old Mysore Paints and Varnish Company is the only supplier of indelible ink for the election purpose in the country. The company has supplied one lakh 30 thousand vials of indelible ink to the office of the Chief Electoral Office in Bengaluru for use during the May 10 Assembly election in Karnataka.

Each vial of ink contains 10 ML quantity of ink and can be used on 700 to 800 voters. The manager in the Mysore Paints and Varnish Company G Kumaraswamy spoke to AIR News in Mysuru on the supply of election ink that has proved its worth since many decades.

