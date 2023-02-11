13 thirteen Political Parties to contest election for State Assembly in Meghalaya

13 thirteen Political Parties including four having National status are contesting the election battleground In Meghalaya of 60 member State Assembly.

BJP, Indian National Congress, National People’s Party (NPP) and Trinamool Congress (AITMC ) are national outfits which have fielded the majority of candidates. A total of 375 candidates including 36 female nominees are in the fray.

BJP and Congress contesting 60 seats each while Trinamool Congress has fielded 56 candidates. Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma led NPP has given tickets to 57 nominees.



Other Regional Parties like the United Democratic Party (UDP), Voice of The People Party (VPP) and Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP) are contesting on a sizeable number of seats. UDP has fielded 46 candidates while 18 candidates from VPP and 11 from HSPDP are in the fray.

The HSPDP is contesting mainly in assembly seats of Ri-Bhoi, East Khasi Hills and West Khasi Hill districts. Some other political parties like RPI, Janta Dal ( United ) and Garo National Council are also trying their political fortune in the elections. Besides this 44 Independents are also in the fray.