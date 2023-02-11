इंडियन आवाज़     11 Feb 2023 11:09:37      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

13 thirteen Political Parties to contest election for State Assembly in Meghalaya

Leave a comment
Published On: By

13 thirteen Political Parties including four having National status are contesting the election battleground In Meghalaya of 60 member State Assembly.

BJP, Indian National Congress, National People’s Party (NPP) and Trinamool Congress (AITMC ) are national outfits which have fielded the majority of candidates. A total of 375 candidates including 36 female nominees are in the fray.

BJP and Congress contesting 60 seats each while Trinamool Congress has fielded 56 candidates. Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma led NPP has given tickets to 57 nominees.

Other Regional Parties like the United Democratic Party (UDP), Voice of The People Party (VPP) and Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP) are contesting on a sizeable number of seats. UDP has fielded 46 candidates while 18 candidates from VPP and 11 from HSPDP are in the fray. 

The HSPDP is contesting mainly in assembly seats of Ri-Bhoi, East Khasi Hills and West Khasi Hill districts. Some other political parties like RPI, Janta Dal ( United ) and Garo National Council are also trying their political fortune in the elections. Besides this 44 Independents are also in the fray. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

ہردلعزیز شاعر امجد اسلام امجد اس دنیا میں نہیں رہے

معروف شاعر، ڈراما نویس اور کالم نگار امجد اسلام امجد 79 سال کی ...

RBI بھارتیہ ریزروبینک نے ریپوریٹ میں 25 بیسس پوائنٹس کا اضافہ کیا ہے

AMN ریزروبینک آف انڈیا نے ریپوریٹ میں 25بیسس پوائنٹس کا اضافہ ...

آل انڈیا مسلم پرسنل لا بورڈ کی مجلس عاملہ کے اجلاس میں متعدد تجاویز منظور کی گئیں

لکھنؤ، ۵؍ فروری ۲۰۲۳ءدارالعلوم ندوۃ العلماء لکھنؤمیں آل انڈ ...

MARQUEE

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

MEDIA

PEC demands a fair probe into death of Journalist in Maharashtra

Shashikant Warishe died after he was mowed down in Rajapur by a vehicle allegedly being driven by Pandharinath ...

Journalist Siddiqui Kappan Released From Jail After 28 Months

NEW DELHI / Lucknow: Journalist from Kerala Siddique Kappan released from Lucknow jail Thursday after bein ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Aero India 2023: DRDO to display wide range of indigenously-developed products and technologies

@DRDO_India The 14th Aero India event will be held in Bengaluru between 13th and 17th of this month. The e ...

ISRO successfully launches second developmental flight of SSLV-D2 from Sriharikota

@isro The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched the second developmental fli ...

@Powered By: Logicsart