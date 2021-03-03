Covaxin 81% Effective in preventing Covid, Claims Bharat Biotech
12th Oct 2020’s Power outage in Mumbai was due to cyber attack: Maharashtra Energy minister

AMN/ WEB DESK

Maharashtra Energy minister Nitin Raut has said that the 12th October 2020’s Power outage in Mumbai was due to a cyber attack. He has given a statement in Maharashtra Vidhansabha today. He said that the matter was investigated by Cyber cell of the Home Department.

As per the report, 14 Trojan horses (malicious programs) entered the computer system of Mahavitran (State) electricity board and tried to cut off the power supply. Some of those Trojan horses have already carried out similar major cyberattacks in the world.

The report also pointed out the need for empowering the Mumbai transmission system, adopting state-of-the-art technology, etc.

Mr Raut also said that, the necessary steps will be taken by the department to ensure that there is no power outage in Mumbai in the future and that quality and adequate power supply is available to the Mumbai metropolis 24 hours a day.

