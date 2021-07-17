1246 villages out of 1927 villages in Nashik become corona free

AMN

In Nashik district of Maharashtra, out of 1927 villages, 1246 villages have become corona free. The number of corona cases is also decreasing in other rural areas of the district. Particularly, those tribal villages, which had many cases, are now corona-free.

The number of corona victims had increased tremendously in Nashik district in the month of March-April. However, due to vigilance and effective vaccination in rural areas, the number of cases is decreasing day by day.

Presently, 1 thousand 548 patients are undergoing treatment. Yesterday, while 152 new cases were found, 257 patients were discharged from hospitals post recovery.