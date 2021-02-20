1,20,514 persons detained for COVID-19 rules violations in Manipur

AMN
Manipur Police Department continues to crack down on violators of guidelines and restrictions issued by the government in connection with COVID-19 pandemic. In all, 1,20,514 persons have been detained for such violation and fine recovered from them.
The guidelines in connection with the pandemic issued by the government include wearing a face mask, maintaining social distancing and restriction on spitting in public places.
Manipur Police strictly enforced these guidelines. Apart from detaining violators, the department also detained 51,850 vehicles and altogether fine to the tune of 1.62 crore recovered till this evening.