12 LTT militants surrender before Manipur CM

AMN / Imphal

Twelve cadres of the Liberation Tigers of Tribal (LTT) including its chairman and deputy chairman surrendered before Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh in Imphal on Wednesday. They also surrendered their weapons which include one M16 rifle, two AK56 rifles, one .22 rifle, one double barrel gun, one carbine, and two 9mm pistols.

The chief minister congratulated the cadres on their voluntary homecoming to join the mainstream.

He said that the cadres came out to the mainstream as they have faith in the Indian Constitution and the present government. He reiterated Union home minister Amit Shah’s words that not a single bullet would be fired on those militants who want to return to their normal lives and join the national mainstream and no FIR would be lodged against them unless they are involved in a heinous crime.

Biren Singh appealed to paramilitary forces, army and police to keep the Union home minister’s commitment to encourage more cadres of militant groups to come to the mainstream. Chief Minister reiterated that the state government opened up a single window facility to facilitate armed undergrounds in surrender. He expressed satisfaction on high ranking militants joining the mainstream and said many more are ready to come back.