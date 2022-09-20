FreeCurrencyRates.com

12 killed in Army helicopter attack on school and village in Myanmar

Published On:

WEB DESK

In Myanmar, twelve people including six children were killed in an Army helicopter attack on a school and a village, as media reported.

According to local media, 17 other people were also injured when Army helicopter shot at a school in north-central Myanmar.

The School Administrator told that she had been trying to get children to safety when government Mi-35 gunships opened fire on the school. In a statement, the military said that it opened fire because rebels were using the building to attack its forces.

The incident occurred last Friday in the village of Let Yet Kone in the central Sagaing region, the details of which emerged on Monday via a school administrator and an aid worker.

