12 companies of Central forces reach West Bengal in view of elections

AMN
In view of the ensuing Assembly Elections, a total of 125 companies of Central forces will be deployed in West Bengal by 25th of February.
12 companies of Central forces have reached Durgapur of West Bardhaman district today. 60 companies of CRPF, 25 companies of BSF, 30 companies SSB, and 5 companies each of CISF and ITBP will be sent to the state.
The forces will lay stress on area domination, especially in the sensitive zones. The state police and senior officials of the district administration will be assisting them. The security personnel will send daily reports to the CEO. Elections to the 294-member West Bengal Assembly is due in April-May.