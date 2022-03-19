112 children killed in Ukraine war, says Prosecutor General’s office

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Prosecutor General’s office in Ukraine says a total of 112 children have been killed in the country since the start of the Russian military operation.

The office says more than 140 children have been injured since 24thFeb. According to the U.N. children’s agency, more than 1.5 million children had fled Ukraine.

Most families have fled to Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, Moldova, and Romania. UNICEF says women and girls traveling on their own are especially at risk of gender-based violence.