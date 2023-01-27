11 Ukrainians die in Russian missile strikes

WEB DESK

In Ukraine, at least 11 people died and 10 others were wounded in the Russian missile strikes yesterday. A wave of Russian missile attacks across Ukraine, came a day after the US and Germany agreed to deliver tanks to Kyiv. Ukraine’s armed forces Commander-in-chief, Valerii Zaluzhnyi said that 20 missiles had been shot down over Kyiv.

Ukrainian State Emergency Services spokesperson Oleksandr Khorunzhyi said that most of the damage has been caused to the housing in the Kyiv region. He said, 35 buildings were damaged in the missile strikes and two fires broke out. The missiles caused damage in 11 regions throughout Ukraine. The spokesperson said that around 100 rescuers are involved in the recovery process after the attack.